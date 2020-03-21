Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife writer-director Tahira Kashyap are making the most of their time at home with their two children. Even as the star couple practises social distancing, they have kept their fans hooked onto their social media profiles with regular updates.





Ayushmann shared a lyrical post on Instagram, on Saturday celebrating #WorldPoetryDay. He even recited a short poem in Hindi. He posted, "#WorldPoetryDay हमारे लिए तो हर दिन यही है अब। लफ़्ज़ों का सहारा है। अपने अंदर झांकिए, बहुत कुछ है जो बाहर नहीं है।"



"Alfaaz na samajh paaye tum, toh khamoshiyan kya samjhoge... Kya likh kar bhejoon tumhe ke lage yaad hai tu mujhe aur yaad bhi nahin...(How can the one who didn't understand words, know the meaning of silence... What should I write to you that makes it seem that I haven't forgotten you, while forgetting you)," recited the actor.





Meanwhile, Tahira has been exploring her creative side, painting some colourful subjects. She shared a picture of a painting she's done on her social media. The writer-director believes the painting resembles her mother. She said that it's her mother who taught her not to give up.

Tahira wrote, "This was what I was at last night! I see a lot of my mother @kashyap6480 in this️ #mymotherstrongest #mymotherprettiest You taught me to never give up, I am so grateful to have you in my life mama️ For everyone’s safety especially the elders let’s please stay protected and isolated (physically) as much as possible. Let’s also not be carriers for people whose immunity isn’t that strong #thistooshallpass"(sic).