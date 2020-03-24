Actor Ranveer Singh is certainly an entertainer. Even at this time of social distancing and lockdown, the actor hasn't stopped entertaining his fans and followers. Ranveer has been updating his Instagram account everyday with posts that are surely putting a smile on the faces of his fans.



On Monday, the actor shared a picture of himself in the get-up of a zombie. He captioned it, "Me coming out of quarantine."







In the next post, the actor posed with an empty bottle of Nutella that was personalised with his on-screen character name, 'Simmba'. Ranveer captioned it, "Ek toh gaya ab tera kya hoga, Bajirao?" hinting that there's another bottle that's personalised with his character name from the film Bajirao Mastani.





However, his post with wife Deepika Padukone was the most adorable one. It appeared that the couple had just finished working out and posed for this selfie. It was captioned, "Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around!