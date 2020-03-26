Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, in her debut film, plays a vocal small-town girl named Tanu. The actress says, “You don’t choose your first film, it chooses you.” She recalls that she has given over thousands of auditions since finishing high school, to finally land the role of Tanu.



“When it comes to the character, people have to trust you to give you the part. People usually get it on their third or fourth film, and I got it on my first, I made my debut with it,” says the actress, asserting that she always wanted to become involved in films.



In a way, she found that the role she essayed also liberated her. “I had to empathise with Tanu. I am very different from who she is. Secondly, it was physical. I am very conscious of my body and what I am wearing, whereas Tanu isn’t like that. She taught me to be comfortable,” says the actress.

With inputs from Paulami Sen.