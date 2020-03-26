Celebrities are doing everything can in order to help others during the coronavirus outbreak. Actress Angelina Jolie was the latest to use her platform for a good cause.

No Kid Hungry – a campaign that aims to end child hunger in America – announced on Wednesday that Angelina Jolie has donated $1M to provide meals for children from low-income families.

"As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus," Jolie shared in a statement. "Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."

The organisation is working to mobilise support to ensure kids everywhere can eat. Just this past week, for example, tens of thousands of Americans have raised awareness and donated funds on behalf of the nearly 22 million children who rely on school for food.

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation announced that it donated $5 million to Coronavirus rapid response efforts in the United States and across the globe.

Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund, which is helping to provide resources due to the shortage of protective equipment and medical supplies.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also revealed they would donate $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.