ABU DHABI-BORN Taaha Shah Badusha is in the spolight with him bagging the film Draupadi Unleashed by Emmy award-winning producer and director Tony Stopperean and author Nisha Sabharwal. The 32-year old who shuttles between India, US and Abu Dhabi has acted in films like Love Ka The End (2011), Gippy (2013) and Baar Baar Dekho (2016) in the past. The actor is clearly excited about his debut international project that stars an ensemble cast including Cas Anvar and Pooja Bedi. Here he talks about having an instant connect with the character Gautam and looking forward to playing darker characters on the big screen. Excerpts:

This is your first international debut. How excited are you and how did you bag a role in Draupadi Unleashed?

It’s a mix of anticipation, nervousness, maybe even a little fear. But most of all I am grateful for this being the first step towards bigger dreams. Sometimes the film finds you. And this is a clear example of everything falling in the right place at the right time. My manager is always at his best looking for opportunities and that mixed with my team in LA made this all possible. I love period films and Draupadi Unleashed has a strong story.

How relatable is the character of Gautam in the feature film?

Gautam is a mamma’s boy something I can relate to. Besides, he is a man of faith and is extremely spiritual and stands for certain principles that won’t be broken at any cost. I have these traits too and I believe I got them from my brother. Plus, Gautam is all about living life with love and that’s totally me.

The film is based on Nisha Sabharwal’s novel Draupadi Unleashed. Did you read that before signing the film?

Yes, that’s the first thing I did. We discussed the book too which was a lot of help and of course, Tony had his research making it fresh and exciting.

What are the projects that you are working on?

I have another Hollywood project which is being shot right now. The story is based in the Cold War timeline and I am very excited about this one as well. Back in India, I have a web series and a film.

What kind of role are you looking for?

I am looking for darker roles plus I want to do an action-comedy.