Telugu superstar Ram Charan turned a year older and is celebrating his 35th birthday today (March 27). While fans flooded social media with wishes, the occasion was made all the more special with a wish from Ram Charan's father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and posted a throwback picture. In the picture, Chiranjeevi is seen sharing an adorable moment with baby Ram Charan. He posted the image with a note saying, "I was naturally overjoyed when @AlwaysRamcharan was born. Much later it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on 27th March #WorldTheatreDay ‘Prapancha‘Rangasthala’dinotsavam’! He took to acting like a fish to water. On this eve, Many Many Happy Returns #Charan!"

Ram Charan will next be seen in the much-anticipated film RRR. The star-studded magnum opus also features Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn & Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The movie is inspired by the lives of freedom fighters and also marks the first movie by S.S Rajamouli to be inspired by true events. RRR will release in 10 languages on January 8 next year.

