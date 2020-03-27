Kunal Khemu is proving that he is the complete package - from being a great actor to a lovely husband and father and a singer. Kunal who is practising social distancing with his family decided to entertain fans with his rendition of songs from Ranbir Kapoor's films in his latest Instagram post.

Calling it the ‘Ranbir Kapoor Special’, the medley included songs from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani! He is seen playing the guitar and singing along to Channa Mereya and Kabira.

Kunal has taken learning the guitar to be his quarantine hobby and shared another video of him singing When you say nothing at all by Ronan Keating.

Check out his posts here: