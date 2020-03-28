Actress Adah Sharma who has been keeping her viewers engaged and entertained with her quirky videos on Instagram - think about the one where she combined dance routines with mopping - has a message for the readers of Indulge who are staying at home. To all the people reading this, this is your time to learn to get self-sufficient. Your time to learn to be independent. The human body is capable of anything. Doctors and healthcare workers are working overtime to eradicate it. So it is your responsibility to stay at home maybe teach yourself something new." During this time, she encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn to rely more on themselves. Would you believe, that she hasn’t been to a salon in years? “I am not someone who has a lengthy beauty routine. I haven’t been to a salon for a long time. I cut my hair at home when I had bangs, now I groom myself completely at home. I give myself manicures and pedicures. Since I do a lot of hand activities like playing the piano and stick routine, I can’t keep my nails anyway," says the Commando 3 actress. Maybe this is your time to learn a new beauty hack at home too!

She shares that she does not have any house help at the moment either like most others. She has also said that both she and her mother are staying together during the lockdown and helping each other with the chores.