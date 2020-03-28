Pagalpanti co-stars Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been open about their relationship since the beginning and their social media feed is a testament of the same. But, when it comes to tying the knot, the couple is in no hurry and is taking one day at a time.



In a recent interview, the actress spoke extensively about her beau and how are they spending their time together amidst the Coronavirus outbreak while shedding light on their marriage plans.



"We are taking each day as it comes. He is not ready for a marriage neither am I. It is gonna take a few years before we decide to get married. He is a bachcha (a child) as of now and we’re putting any marriage plans on a back burner,” she told Pinkvilla.





In the same interview, the 29-year-old actress also stated that she hasn't met anyone as caring as Pulkit and it is something she wants to imbibe during this quarantine period. The couple is also spending time together by playing board games and binge-watching content on OTT platforms.



"Usually he makes me watch a lot of content but for now, I am making him watch a lot of Friends and Sex In The City," added Kirti.



The couple has worked together in two films - Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti. They will be seen next in Taish.