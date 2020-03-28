In a recent interview that Priyanka Chopra gave to a UK magazine, the global icon talked in detail about her plans of having a child with husband Nick Jonas.

"Having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen,” she said, according to reports.

The Quantico star further talked about her family and how her grandmother used to criticize her because she couldn't cook.

“All my mother’s sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon. My grandmother – my dad’s mum – always used to say, about me, ‘Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook.’ And my dad would say, ‘I’ll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.’ My mum didn’t know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how. And he taught her everything he liked to eat. Clever man,” the actress shared.