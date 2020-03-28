Ever since lockdown has been imposed in the country due to the Coronavirus outbreak, several pictures are emerging of cities that are either densely populated or are favourites of tourists without people in them. Metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai look barely recognisable without people and vehicles all around.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was perhaps equally surprised when he saw pictures of The Gateway of India, Flora Fountain and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus without a single soul in sight. Sharing them on Twitter on Friday, Varma said that the city looks nothing less than a European tourist spot.



"Mumbai looking as beautiful as any European country proves that it’s the people who make it look so ugly,” he tweeted.

Mumbai looking as beautiful as any european country proves that it’s the people who make it look so uglypic.twitter.com/BIC5RQdXPA — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2020



While many appreciated the beauty of the monuments, some also reminded him that it were people who build these buildings. While one comment read, “It’s the people who built it.” Another stated that the problem is over-population and not people.