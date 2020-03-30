Joining the list of sports personalities who have contributed for coronavirus relief efforts is 16-year-old cricketer Richa Ghosh who donated INR 1 lakh to Bengal Chief Minister’s relief fund.

The young cricketer reportedly said that her contribution was a part of her being a responsible citizen of the country.

“When everybody is fighting COVID-19 and the chief minister has appealed for a united battle against it, I thought of contributing a bit as a responsible citizen of the country,” Richa reportedly said. As per reports, Richa’s father Manabendra Ghosh handed over the cheque to the Siliguri district magistrate Sumanta Sahay on Saturday.

The allrounder represented India at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup where they finished runners-up after losing to hosts Australia at the MCG.