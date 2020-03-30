Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, most celebrities have confined themselves to their home. In such a situation, when one of the Bollywood's most sought-after couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, were seen together in a viral video, netizens were quick to question if they have moved in together.



The video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page features Alia and Ranbir taking a stroll in the compound of a building. Both the actors are in their workout gear and are accompanied by Ranbir's dog, Lionel. It is to be noted that Alia had even posted pictures of Lionel on her Instagram account just a few days ago, which further made the speculation stronger.

"#aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor snapped at their apartment compound with their doggie Lionel #viralbhayani @viralbhayani," wrote the photographer.



Watch the video here: