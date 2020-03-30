The coronavirus lockdown has been bringing out the creative side of many people, including celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan. The actor who has always been active on social media platforms has kept his fans and followers entertained.





Earlier today, the actor shared an Instagram post and tweeted the same caption which said, "T 3484 - " Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew ? This version is with virus !" ~ Ef j (sic)." Big B's fans seem to have loved the idea. However, the joke has been trending on TikTok with many users posting their videos with it.

But when a superstar tweets and posts this joke, it surely grabs eyeballs and that's what has happened with Big B's update. His tweet has been liked 53.7K times and retweeted 4.2K times. The Instagram post has received over 420K likes.

Whatever the numbers, it sure appears that Bachchan Sr is trying to bring in some humour during these testing times of the lockdown.