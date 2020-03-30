In response to US President Donald Trump's tweet stating that the United States wouldn't pay for the security of Britan's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the couple issued a joint statement stating that they had no plans to ask the US government to take care of their security cost.



"The Duke and Duchess have no plans to ask the US government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made," reads the statement which was released through a spokesperson.



The couple has reportedly moved to Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. As per a report by London-based The Sun newspaper, the couple along with their son, Archie left the 10.7 million-pound mansion they were borrowing in Vancouver and took a flight out of the city shortly before Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed the border between their countries.



"Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out. But this move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area. They have a big support network there. It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria," a royal insider had told the same newspaper.

Following this piece of information, Trump had tweeted, "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US. However, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay."



The couple had announced last month that they plan to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family and "transition into a new working model", leaving everyone shocked. The couple would formally step down as senior royals on March 31 and would no longer carry out duties on behalf of the Queen. As per reports, the Sussexes will set up a new home close to Hollywood, where they are currently living in lockdown with their 10-month-old son.



The Sussexes' new role was agreed after a summit of senior royals was convened by the Queen at Sandringham to discuss their desire to take a step back and strive for financial independence. It will be reviewed after a 12-month period.

Meanwhile, the growing pandemic has seen Harry's father and Prince of Wales Prince Charles, 71, test positive for the coronavirus, while Queen Elizabeth II, 93, and ailing Prince Philip, 98, have been put into self-isolation.

