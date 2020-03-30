We hear that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has donated Varun Dhawan donates INR 55 lakh total between PM-CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund. Since the outbreak of this epidemic, the actor has joined his contemporaries when it comes to appealing to his fans to stay safe at home and abide by all the rules that the government has set up. However, one lauds the effort of the Bollywood actors who have been helping out during the trying times of COVID-19, including Varun Dhawan!