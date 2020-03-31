After giving us a sneak peek from her daily life in the times of Coronavirus lockdown, Deepika Padukone shared how she is spending time with her husband Ranveer Singh.



Stating that he is the easiest person to live with, Deepika revealed that Ranveer sleeps for about 20 hours. But, the actress has no complaints as it allows her to do things that she wants to do.



“I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating or exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy," Deepika told journalist Rajeev Masand.

Telling us more about what's cooking in the kitchen, the actress said that she is good at western, Italian and continental cuisine but wishes to learn Indian cooking in this period. "I’ve always been scared of the cooker though. I want to learn Indian cooking in this time. I want to learn the difference between dhaniya (coriander), pudina (mint), besan (gram flour) and atta (wheat flour),” she added while revealing that Ranveer never goes to the kitchen.

The actress also informed that she watches one movie every day with Ranveer and loved the Oscar-nominated films such as Parasite and Ford vs Ferrari.



“I don’t understand when people say they’re bored. I’m not that person. I’ll always find something to do, even in the busiest time, and even in times like this,” she further added.

One of the most sought-after couple in Bollywood, Deepika and Ranveer have been sharing regular updates for their fans on social media. But when asked to give a tour of the house, Deepika declined saying that Ranveer and she like to keep their home private.