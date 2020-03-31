There is one thing certain about Disha Patani - she is a fitness freak. And, when she met Salman Khan, who is known for being a fitness enthusiast, they were bound to bond over their love and passion for fitness.



The actors, who were last seen in Slow Motion song from Bharat, are coming together in Prabhu Deva's action film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. On the sets of the film, the duo would often indulge in conversations that centred around fitness and would ask each other about their fitness routine.



“Salman and I bonded over fitness. He is an inspiration to many as he is really hardworking and looks so fit. Doing action for films isn’t easy. It’s commendable to see how at his age Salman Khan nails the action scenes. Not only does he work out religiously, but he also ensures that he eats healthy food. Every time we were on the set, he would ask me what I was doing to stay fit, and I would ask him about his fitness routine,” Disha told Bombay Times.

While the major portions of the film have already been shot, the remaining shoot has been on halt owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. A remake of Korean film, Veteran, it will also see Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles.