The poster boy of fitness in India, Milind Soman keeps giving new fitness goals to his fans and followers. Though the lockdown has put many off their fitness goals, Milind knows how to stick to his routine and even up his workout game.

On Monday, Milind posted a video on his Instagram profile and captioned it, "4th day of stairclimbing ! Started with 45min and today 85min, so the going is good (sic) did about 200 floors, which is about 4000 stairs. My mother climbed 30 floors and @ankita_earthy climbed for 85min! #fitfamily (sic)."





The model-actor-fitness enthusiast has kept his fans engaged with regular workout updates. In one of his last updates, Milind posted a video where he is seen doing push-ups with his wife sitting on his back. He had captioned it, "Day 8. Work with what you have! To all the people who said they had no time, now you do no drug, no vaccine works better than a fully functioning immune system, and this system needs exercise to keep it working well. Try simple, effective exercises like Surya Namaskar to improve overall body function. Dont try lifting your wife as your first exercise (sic). Started with 5 and till 14th April will build the number to 12! Thank you @ankita_earthy (sic) #FitnessAddicts #Live2Inspire #pushups #keepmoving #NeverStop #nevergiveup @somanusha (sic)."





Age is just a number for Milind, and this man is sure to keep everyone motivated with his newer workout challenges.