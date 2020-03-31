In a video posted on Instagram, actress Kangana Ranaut who is at her home in Manali, spoke at length about the time when she was 15 years old and had left her home. Stating that within a few years, even while she was a teenager, she had become a drug addict and that phase was so dark that it seemed 'only death could have saved her'.

Stressing on the fact that bad days are the actual good days, she said, "I was 15 or 16 when I ran away from my house, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands. After I left my house, I was a film star and a drug addict within 1.5 - 2 years of it... My life was very messed up and all of this happened while I was still a teenager."



Highlighting the importance of spiritual guidance in her life, she added, "At the moment a very good friend came into my life who introduced me to Yoga and gave me a book Rajayoga which have very good processes. Afterwards, I took Swami Vivekanand as my guru and under his guidance, I groomed myself a lot. I would have been lost in the crowd if those challenging times didn’t come in my life. Without the spiritual guidance, I wouldn’t have been able to develop my will-power, I wouldn’t have been able to sharpen my intellect or groom my talent or develop my emotional health."

The actress also spoke about the concept of Brahmacharya and asked people to make most of this time.



