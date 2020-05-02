Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For India.

100 per cent proceeds from the fundraiser concert will go to the India COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia, to support on-ground relief efforts.

GiveIndia (www.giveindia.org) is India’s largest giving platform with reach across 23 states. It is associated with over 100 NGOs, working on-ground to support the required interventions with the prevention, healthcare infrastructure, livelihood support and essentials for people in need.

The vision for the concert by leaders from the entertainment industry is three-pronged - to entertain those locked down in their homes. To pay tribute to those who are working on the frontlines and to raise funds for those who have no work and no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from.

The four-hour-long concert will be live globally on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ Facebookindiapp) on Sunday, May 3, 2020. at 7.30 pm IST and will feature performances and personal messages from over 85 Indian and global stars including AR Rahman, Amaan and Ali Bangash and their father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Anoushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and many others.