Chris Evans, who essayed the role of Captain America, has finally joined Instagram to participate in the #allinchallenge, a fund-raising campaign that has been catching up with a lot of celebs lately.

Chris will be joined by Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johannson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner in this virtual chat, where they will be candidly answering questions posed by fans.

Watch Chris' first Insta video below:

Conceptualised by Michael Rubin, the founder of e-commerce platform Kynetic, the #allinchallenge campaign's main goal is to auction off prized possessions donated by globally recognised celebs, artists, and athletes, and so on.

There is also a range of sweepstakes on offer, plus a variety of once-in-a-lifetime experiences with your favourite superstars, such as a walk-on role in Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro's next movie with Martin Scorcese, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Proceeds will be donated to various groups that are helping those who are suffering from food shortage during this Covid pandemic.

So far, the challenge has been accepted by Shawn Mendes, Robert De Niro, Nicole Kidman, LeBron James, and many others.

As of now, over 30 million has been raised by this initiative.



Log on to this LINK for more details.

Watch Michael Rubin talk about the challenge below: