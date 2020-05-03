Chris Evans finally joins Instagram, invites fans for a virtual chat with fellow Avengers
Chris Evans, who essayed the role of Captain America, has finally joined Instagram to participate in the #allinchallenge, a fund-raising campaign that has been catching up with a lot of celebs lately.
Chris will be joined by Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johannson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner in this virtual chat, where they will be candidly answering questions posed by fans.
Watch Chris' first Insta video below:
Conceptualised by Michael Rubin, the founder of e-commerce platform Kynetic, the #allinchallenge campaign's main goal is to auction off prized possessions donated by globally recognised celebs, artists, and athletes, and so on.
There is also a range of sweepstakes on offer, plus a variety of once-in-a-lifetime experiences with your favourite superstars, such as a walk-on role in Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro's next movie with Martin Scorcese, Killers of the Flower Moon.
Proceeds will be donated to various groups that are helping those who are suffering from food shortage during this Covid pandemic.
So far, the challenge has been accepted by Shawn Mendes, Robert De Niro, Nicole Kidman, LeBron James, and many others.
As of now, over 30 million has been raised by this initiative.
Log on to this LINK for more details.
Watch Michael Rubin talk about the challenge below:
I continually say that it’s the responsibility of leaders in sports and business to step up and make a real difference during the most difficult times!! Being stuck at home with no sports and watching WAY too much news, my heart bleeds for everyone affected by this horrible virus and I keep thinking … what else can we do and where can we make an immediate impact? So, today we’re launching the ALL-IN Challenge with the goal of uniting the sports, business and entertainment communities to start the largest digital fundraising movement ever by raising tens of millions of dollars or more to help provide food for the growing number of people in need that COVID-19 crisis has created! So I’m challenging every athlete, sports team owner, sports league, artist, celebrity and business titan to go all in with me. How does it work? It’s simple – post a video accepting the challenge, explain why you want to get involved and then unveil what your donation is. BUT it can’t be just some run-of-the-mill item – to go ALL IN, you need to give away one of your most cherished possessions or create a once-in-a-lifetime fan experience that will be auctioned off at allinchallenge.com. And one last rule – you must challenge a few others to do the same. Go to allinchallenge.com to learn more. 100% of all money raised from the ALL-IN challenge goes to feeding people in need! Special thanks to one of my closest friends @alantisch , who has been working on this 24/7 since this idea came into my brain and longtime friend @garyvee along with the entire @fanatics organization that has been working tirelessly to make this happen, and maybe the only company on the planet that can pull this off in two weeks!! LETS GO!! #ALLINCHALLENGE