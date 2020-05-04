Actress Amber Heard took to Instagram to share that her mother Paige Heard has died, saying she is "heartbroken and devastated beyond belief".



The 34-year-old star shared the sad news through an emotional post, featuring vintage photographs of the two, reports media.



"I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever," she began her post.



"Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known. It's hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years," she added.



The actress continued: "This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love. The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving."



Amber also posted throwback photographs of herself as a child with her mother holding her up close. Her father David Heard can be seen in the background.



In recent months, Amber has been embroiled in a legal battle with her former husband, actor Johnny Depp.

