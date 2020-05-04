The lockdown has been extended till May 17 and a majority of citizens continue to remain at home. But giving people virtual company are artistes, musicians and comics who have kept all of us entertained with their new initiatives online. Artistes are modelling their content to diversify their fan base while consolidating their position in the online space. Here’s a look at the top eight artistes you must follow:

Vir Das

Though he has recently released a sensational show called Hasmukh on Netflix, there’s no overlooking the fact that Vir Das had to cancel his comedy tour across 29 countries due to COVID 19. But when he is determined to make you laugh, he won't leave any stone unturned to get a wide grin on his face. His online standup show called Vir Das At Home is a sell-out and the proceeds from the show are donated to various charities. He also started his own show, Bright Side with Vir Das, which as the name suggests, makes you look at the bright side in these grim times.

Ankur Tewari

Crooning to Dil Beparwah, Yaaron, Teri Yaad, Aajao and Jeene Mei Aaye Mazaa and some hits from his blockbuster Bollywood film Gully Boy, Ankur Tewari was amongst the first to start live concerts on Instagram in the same week when the lockdown was announced. With over a million fans joining him regularly, Tewari is redefining the concept and understanding of virtual gigs amassing new followers each day.

Sona Mohapatra

The singer known for sassiness as much as her sugary voice did host an intimate virtual gig but it’s latest virtual music show titled Guitarwale Gaane that’s been the real deal on Instagram. In her first episode, she paid an elaborate tribute to RD Burman but Sona wants the series to be about original music where she will collaborate with her favourite guitarist from across the globe.

Priyanshu Painyuli and Shriya Pilgaonkar

The new virtual play by the name Lockdown Love starring Priyanshu Painyuli and Shriya Pilgaonkar set the netizens on a tizzy. Revisiting an old script by Roshan Abbas which was adapted to resonate thematically with the audience, it was Priyanshu and Shriya's striking chemistry which touched a chord with everyone. You wonder what's love and dating in lockdown feels like, this is the one to catch.



Tanmany Bhat and Kaneez Surka

Along with noted comic Kaneez Surka, Tanmay Bhat hosted a two-day live marathon event called Stay Home for India that featured over 80 well-known artists including Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Varun Grover, Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh among others. The event helped raise nearly 20 lacs. Like Surka puts it, “It is an endeavour through which the comedy community comes together to help aid those who need it.”



Prateek Kuhad

He is the man recommended by the former US President and Kuhad is keeping his fans hooked with his frequent gigs online. From taking recommendations from fans on Instagram to crooning his delightful ditties, this singer is making everyone’s hearts flutter like always. The proceeds of his online concerts are for charity, as well as increase awareness.