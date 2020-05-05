After a TikTok post about Aamir Khan’s discreet gesture of donating money went viral on social media, the actor took to twitter for clarification. He says, “Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags.”

Continuing the post further, he points out that, “It’s either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn’t want to reveal himself!” In fact, Aamir posted the same message on his Instagram story to quell the rumour.

The viral news on social media claimed that Laal Singh Chadhha actor had sent a truck in an impoverished locality in Delhi with wheat flour bags containing Rs 15000 in each of them. Aamir is known to have made contributions to many organisations raising funds for Covid-19 pandemic including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's COVID-19 relief fund, Chief Minister Relief Fund Maharashtra and Film Workers Association.