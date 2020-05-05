This could be perhaps the best piece of news so far in Tollywood amidst the pandemic and lockdown. The stork just visited Koel Mallick and Nispal Singh Rane's happy nest. The Tollywood's adorable couple became parents to a healthy baby boy today early in the morning at a private hospital.

Koel Mallick and Nispal Singh Rane with their newborn baby boy

Koe4l reached out to her fans and well-wishers through the following message on her Facebook page along with a cute picture of her and Rane with the newborn baby: "Our little one arrived this morning! We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessings for our baby boy!"

We wish the newborn and his parents all the happiness in the world.