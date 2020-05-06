Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra's father was robbed at knifepoint in Delhi on Tuesday. The actress, who was last seen in Section 375, took to Twitter to reach out to Delhi Police and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"My dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim Delhi to be," tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, she shared the FIR number. "Fir no: NWD-MT-000568 at prince road near pcr police line, model town. Can send you the contact number in direct msg or some email," reads the tweet.

Later, the actress also thanked the DCP North Delhi for taking quick action. "Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. It's never abt what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice," she wrote.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Gang of Ghosts, and was later seen in films like 1920 London and Section 375.