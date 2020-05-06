Taking a dig at the viral images of crowd queuing up to buy alcohol, actor Randeep Hooda shares a still image, on his Instagram account, from his latest web series Extraction to drive home an important message. The 43-year-old actor is seen with a sling on his left hand and a gun in his right. Sporting an intense look on his face he captioned the pictures as ‘Coming back from #LiquorShop be like…’ with the hashtags Stay Safe and Stay Home.

This isn’t the first time Hooda has used stills from his web series to give out messages. A week back, the Highway actor posted a picture of him grabbing Ovi Mahajan Jr, played by Rudhraksh Jaiswal in the series, and captioned it as ‘Only if this boy hadn’t stepped! Don’t step out or.’