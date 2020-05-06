While the nation is coping with the extended lockdown, and people are trying to balance their lives within the confines of their homes, there have also been reports of domestic violence.



In an effort to address the sharp rise of domestic violence and mental health issues during lockdown, Bollywood and theatre celebrities have joined forces for an all-encompassing campaign Bas Kuch Din Aur. In a video put together by Women in Films and Television (WIFT) India, artistes take stock of the issues caused due to vulnerable mental health due to the lockdown.

Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin, Amyra Dastur, Mallika Dua, Pulkit Samrat, Adil Hussain amongst others took to spreading the message of peace and gender parity while people are stuck in their houses. As videos of celebrities washing dishes, cooking have gone viral in the last few months, here the artistes speak about how they have divided the chores of the house between themselves and their partner.

Richa posted the video on her official Instagram page with a message that read, "We are all facing challenging times during the pandemic. Some more unfortunate than the others and our hearts go out to them. WIFT India reached out to a few friends from the film fraternity to share a message and this is what they have to say... Each video was a selfie compiled into one message - we are all in this together. Let's stay strong for everyone. #BASKUCHDINAUR

A big shout out to everyone featured in this video - for taking time out from their ghar ka kaam & bartan washing duties so share the love! (sic)"

Kalki can be seen talking about how she made breakfast while her partner took their dog for a walk; Adil speaking in his native language - Assamese discusses how he enjoys cooking. The video was circulated widely on social media and included voices from all over the country.

Richa was also recently nominated as an advisory board member of WIFT India says, "The agenda of the video was to highlight the emotional stress people are going through and how that often leads to several things including domestic violence. This is a problem across the world and a campaign like this effectively speaks to a wide audience. Women could possibly be trapped and locked down at home unable to muster the courage to report crimes against them. The elderly could be feeling particularly hopeless in such a situation. We urge anyone going through trauma to take to counselling on the helpline numbers available."

With many celebrities talking in their mother tongues, the video attempts to reach a pan India audience.

Watch the video here.