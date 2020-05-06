Virat Kholi, the captain of the Indian cricket team and his wife Anushka Sharma took to social media to mourn the loss of their pet dog, Bruno. While Virat shared an image of Bruno with an emotional note, Anushka shared a happier moment — an image of the trio playing together.

Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace pic.twitter.com/R1XSF3ES5o — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 6, 2020

Animal lovers, in the past both Virat and Anushka have shared images of their pets on their social media pages. While Virat recently adopted 15 stray dogs at Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE), a pet shelter in Bengaluru, Anushka is a known advocate for animal rights.