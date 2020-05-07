Amid the lockdown, Salman Khan, who is spending his time away from the city at his farmhouse in Panvel, and is doing all he can do to aid the fight against coronavirus. After urging people to refrain from stepping out and take adequate precaution, he has now helped local villagers by donating large quantities of food supplies.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Salman can be seen loading trucks with food with the help of his close friends, including Iulia Vantur and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The clip also shows several carts and trucks moving out from the farmhouse, with the superstar himself guiding them out.



Earlier, Salman also released a video of his latest single, Pyaar Karona, which is aimed at cheering up people amid the coronavirus lockdown. Written by Salman and Hussain Dalal, the song released on Salman's YouTube channel.