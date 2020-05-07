Actor and singer Shruti Haasan recently took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures from her photoshoot which was done prior to the Coronavirus lockdown in the country. Along with the pictures, the actress also wrote a powerful message in her Instagram post.

The actor stressed on the fact that the lockdown period is a time when each and everyone should introspect.

She wrote:

SELF ISOLATING SINCE 1986 one of my last shoots before lock down - I do miss working with people and the energy of a movie set and the lovely vibe of a jam room but isolating is something we HAVE TO DO and when the lock down eases it doesn’t mean you go out and throw a party and squish each other. PLEASE STAY HOME as much as you can. We are up against something unseen and it’s something we haven’t understood yet. So we must not behave as though we are invincible or can somehow negotiate with a virus !! This time can be used to talk with yourself and ask yourself the questions you’ve been avoiding and maybe find a way to find some new answers! ALSO a time to have gratitude for what you do have , your food your friends your family and your comforts .Sending everyone lots of love and tonnes of good joo joo.

