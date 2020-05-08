Harry Potter star rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are now parents to a baby girl.

A representative of the couple shared the news in a statement that said, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

The couple have not yet revealed the name their first child,

Rupert and girlfriend Georgia have been together since 2011. They announced the news that she was pregnant in April after pictures of the couple went viral.

In a previous interview, Rupert had mentioned, "Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds. I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

Rupert Grint played the role of Ron Weasley in all the eight films of the Harry Potter franchise along with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.