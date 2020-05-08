Friday was World Thalassemia Day and B-Towners posted upside-down images of themselves on social media as a mark of support to the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign.



B-Town celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Kunal Kapoor, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and others took part in the campaign. The stars also nominated others, encouraging them to take part in the campaign to fight thalassemia.



Along with their upside-down images, celebs shared a message which reads: "Blood bags are turned ‘ulta' to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I'm going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta' picture and challenging 3 friends to do the same."









