Rana Daggubati just posted a snap on his Instagram with Miheeka Bajaj and said, “And she said yes.” Miheeka’s bio on Facebook says she helms the popular design studio in the city, Dew Drop Design Studio. She is Bunty Bajaj’s daughter and Bunty happens to be a well-known face in the city. Bunty is the director and of Krsala Jewels. Congratulatory messages poured in from Bollywood and Tollywood with the likes of Anil Kapoor, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Samantha Akkineni and Shruti Hassan being some of the first few to congratulate the actor. Anil Kapoor said, "Congratulations my hyderabad son .. I am so happy .. the best thing to happen to both of you (sic)."