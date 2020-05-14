One of the precious gems that Hollywood has given us is Mark Ruffalo. As he embarks on a dual-role in his latest series I Know This Much Is True, here's looking at some of his best work.



1. I Know This Much Is True (2020)



Based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, and starring Mark Ruffalo, this limited series follows Dominick Birdsey as he struggles to care for his twin brother, Thomas, while discovering the truth about his own family history.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium



2. Begin Again



A chance encounter between a disgraced music-business executive and a young singer-songwriter, new to Manhattan, turns into a promising collaboration between the two talents.

Streaming on Netflix

3. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)



The Invincible Hulk is one of the keys to the Avengers series in this film. He is seen as more than just a monster, fans get to see the side of Hulk that is not frequently shown, his intelligent side. Assisting Tony Stark in building the intelligence system named Ultron, Bruce Banner, played by our favorite Ruffalo, shows his true mettle as one of the world’s mightiest superheroes.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium



4. Zodiac



In the late 1960s/early 1970s, a San Francisco cartoonist becomes an amateur detective obsessed with tracking down the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified individual who terrorizes Northern California with a killing spree.

Streaming on Netflix



5. The Normal Heart (2014)



Mark addresses an age-old crisis in New York and plays a gay advocate of HIV in his role as an activist and a writer. The drama tells the story of the onset of the HIV-AIDS crisis in New York City in the early 1980s, as gay activists and their allies in the medical community fight to expose the truth about the burgeoning epidemic to a city and nation in denial. His versatility as an actor is sure to move you to tears at the end of this one.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium