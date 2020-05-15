The success of Baarish, the debut web series of Sharman Joshi had him ‘pleasantly surprised’. With the second installment of the series hitting the digital space last week, Joshi, whose repertoire includes film like 3 Idiots (2009), Rang De Basanti (2006) and Golmaal (2006) among others, is left overwhelmed with the outpour of love from fans. Here the 41-year-old Marathi actor talks about the new challenges in the relationship between his on-screen wife Gauravi, (played by Asha Negi) and him, working with veteran actor Jeetendra and why everyone should read the Bhagwat Gita.

Did you expect your debut web series to become so popular?

I was pleasantly surprised, to be honest. I was not sure how my first experience in the digital space would be and what kind of material works with the audience here, especially on ALTBalaji and Zee5 platforms. But the love and appreciation that I got for the first season of the series overwhelmed me, and I hope fans would love the new season in the same way.

How has your character Anuj evolved from the first series?

It’s pretty much the continuation of the first season, however towards the middle he progresses into a man who is not willing to be taken for granted. Those changes were delicate and skillfully written.

The relationship between Anuj and Gauravi also goes through a different phase. Tell us about that?

Their relationship, at the heart of it, remains the same – they love each other dearly. Gauravi is extremely supportive of Anuj as he navigates through the challenges of his life. Anuj, on the other hand, appreciates her efforts and wants to give her all the comfort and he must not leave any stones unturned to achieve that goal. As he remains preoccupied in work, Gauravi yearns for the same attention that is missing and that leads to lack of communication. You will have to watch the series to know how they come out of it.

Actor Jeetendra also makes his debut in this season. How was it working with him?

It was a big honour working with him. He is a positive and jovial person and despite being a superstar he was so humble. He used to spend a lot of time on the sets with us, sharing enriching anecdotes and refused to sit in his vanity van. The entire experience made him nostalgic as he returned to the sets after years.

What are you missing the most in this lockdown?

I need some fresh air. I would like to go to the mountains and chill. I am also missing my theatre and though a couple of productions are underway it will be a while before people can enjoy theatre.

How are you spending your lockdown days?

I am spending more time with kids and I have realised that I had never ever seen my home so closely! I am trying to watch one movie a day without fail. Also, I am reading the Bhagwat Gita. I had started it before the lockdown but couldn’t read it as much as I wanted to. It’s a book for each one of us to learn so much. Also, I am planning to read the Vedanta.

The show is streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5