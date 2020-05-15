Actress Sameera Reddy says she struggled a lot with herself being a new mom and that motherhood has its highs and lows.



Sameera, who has two children -- son Hans and newborn daughter Nyra -- took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback photograph of herself along with her first born.



"I always say being positive comes from working on being positive Hans turns 5 this month! This throwback picture reminds me how I struggled a lot with myself being a new mom and he was really amazing even as a lil golu baby," she wrote alongside the image.



She added: "I'm so proud he has grown into such a beautiful boy #motherhood has its highs and lows and it can really show you how strong you are capable of being Amy strength and energy today comes from my learning and for that I am grateful."



Sameera also shared a video of her son feeding Nyra.



She captioned the video: "Sharing is caring moments like these make my heart melt #brotherandsister #moments#motherhood #momlife #naughtynyra#happyhans #mybabies."



The actress, who has worked in films like "Race", "Musafir" and "Maine Dil Tujhko Diya", married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015 and welcomed Nyra in July last year.