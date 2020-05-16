Hundred, an action-comedy starring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru in lead roles, premiered on Hotstar last month. The eight-episode series also featured actor, model and television host Karan Wahi, who donned the quirky avatar of a rapper, Mad-E.

“For me, everything about my character was very fascinating and intriguing, be it how he perceived life or the way he looked and spoke. As actors, we all are working really hard each day to make our own identity and Mad-E is just another guy trying to earn a name for himself. And, although he looks really chill, he is equally vulnerable,” says the 33-year-old actor, adding that he prepared really hard to figure out how his character would conduct himself. To get it right, he even took help from rapper Raftaar.

“For the music-related aspect, I sat down with Raftaar paaji and took some inputs since I was working with him on another show (while preparing for this role). He even wrote some original rap for me to use for my character. Of course, his work was way too good for a DJ rapper like Mad-E.”





When asked about his life in lockdown, Karan admitted pursuing new hobbies, including learning music and consciously taking out time to relax. But, the actor, who has been living by himself in this lockdown, is equally eager to see things going back to normal. “I really cannot wait to meet my friends and loved ones... and, give them a big tight hug once this whole situation gets better,” he adds.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen co-hosting Home Dancer, an online dance competition, on Disney+ Hotstar, with Jacqueline Fernandez.