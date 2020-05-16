The words, "Mushkil bahut hai magar waqt hi toh hai, guzar jayega (It's difficult but it's time and this too shall pass)," in the voice of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan from the latest song Guzar Jayega have resonated with people across the country.

The song that was released earlier this week has already garnered over six lakh views and counting. The track is a brainchild of Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Jay Verma. Jazim Sharma has composed it while the lyrics are written by Siddhant Kaushal. It features names such as Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Richa Chadha, Sunny Leone, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Nigam, Ekta Kapoor, Kailash Kher and Shreya Ghoshal. It also features sports personalities such as Sania Mirza, Vijendra Singh, Sushil Kumar and Deepa Mallik.

Jay has produced and directed the song that also captures the struggles of COVID-19 warriors like doctors and police personnel. It talks about hope and a better tomorrow and the over 60 artistes featured in it support this belief. Watch here.