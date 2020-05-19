In merely a few years, self-Improvement content creator Ranveer Allahbadia who helms the popular Instagram handle BeerBiceps has garnered over seven million followers across different social platforms. From studying to be an engineer to a social media sensation and now a brand new podcast, The Ranveer Show - he has done it all! We caught up with Ranveer whose long-form podcast features a host of famous names - Arnold Schwarzenegger, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ayushmann Khurana, Boman Irani, Shilpa Shetty, DJ Bravo, Luke Coutinho and Gaur Gopal Das. On Spotify it has also been trending on number one in India.

From engineering to social media sensation and now a podcast creator - tell us about your journey.

You know, I took engineering by choice even though both my parents were doctors. Once I started college, I realised I was not a fan of the way the curriculum was designed. So, I never really enjoyed it, hence fitness and cooking became an escape during those years. Luckily for me, I was able to build a career in fitness, transition my passion into a business. My platform, BeerBiceps, initially started as a fitness and cooking channel, then I moved on to creating videos about topics like mental health, fashion, grooming, spirituality - basically self-improvement. The journey has been phenomenal!

How did the idea of The Ranveer Show come about? Why did you choose the medium of the podcast?

Before I started the podcast, I was doing a biography series on my channel with my fellow YouTuber friends and discussing their journey. As that did well with my audience, I was asked to bring in more guests outside of the world of YouTube. I experimented with some episodes by bringing in my friends from the space of entrepreneurship and spirituality. That's how we conceptualized The Ranveer Show. I started the video podcast on my YouTube channel but the audio version of it is available on almost all of the audio giants like Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple and so on.

You have spoken to such a long list of well-known people established in their fields - from Arnold Schwarzenegger to Ayushman Khurana! Share some of the interesting things you have learned from a few of them.

I've had the fortune of meeting some of my idols through the podcast and have had the opportunity to learn first-hand from their experiences. One common trait across all guests has been that they all believe in the power of visualization and taking action. But to be more specific, I've learnt, how to be the absolute best in your field from Arnold Schwarzenegger. From Ayushman Khurana, I picked up pointers about how to break the conventional rules of your industry. Ritesh Agarwal had useful tips on maintaining your cool as an entrepreneur during a crisis situation and Priyanka Chopra spoke about how one can begin to conquer uncharted territories.

How have you been keeping engaged during the lockdown? What have you been working on?

I have been very active in creating content. I'm pushing myself harder to work on more content. We've been creating a lot of videos around mental health, fitness, personal finance, and self-improvement tips during the lockdown. I've been able to build a system with my edit team to establish remote working. My cousin and my tripod are my two videographers in this lockdown. I'm also sharing responsibilities with my mum on completing household chores. I've found a personal liking in mopping the floor, it makes for good exercise!

Lastly, given that you are known for your spectacular fitness journey, share some tips that your followers can practise at home during the lockdown?

During this period, you should avoid binge-ing on all sorts of processed food. The times we are facing are not easy, hence we might have a natural inclination towards comfort eating. Make sure you consume fresh, raw fruits and vegetables as much as possible. Focus on your protein intake with paneer, eggs, nuts and make exercise part of your routine. Even 20 minutes a day is fine and constant movement is key. Cultivating meditation as a daily habit can help a lot with both mental and physical fitness too since it helps in to manage stress.

Catch The Ranveer Show on leading streaming platforms including Spotify.