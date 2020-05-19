After 11 years of marriage, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has sent him a legal notice demanding divorce and maintenance over issues related to their married life.

While the reasons aren’t clear, the allegations are quite serious in the notice that has been sent to the actor. “I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members," Aaliya's lawyer Abhay Sahay said in a video message shared with a news channel.

In another interview, he had also informed that the legal notice was initially sent to Nawazuddin on May 7 through email and WhatsApp but the actor didn’t respond.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui! Here are his 5 most celebrated performances



"I won't be able to speak on the issues right away, but yes, we have been having problems from the last ten years. During the lockdown, I got thinking and thought I had to end this marriage. I had sent him the notice much before he left for Muzaffarnagar but since he has not yet replied to my notice, so I have to take a legal route now,” Aaliya told a national daily.

Nawazuddin with daughter Shora and Aaliya with son Yaani

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009 and are parents to a daughter named Shora and son Yaani Siddiqui.



Meanwhile, on Monday, Nawazuddin took to Twitter to inform that he and his family have been quarantined in his house in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district.

"Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines issued by the state government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome," he tweeted on Monday.

Nawazuddin reached his home on May 15 after taking a travel pass. The actor was travelling with his mother, brother and sister-in-law. Upon reaching, they underwent medical screening and tested negative for coronavirus, but have been advised by the health officials to remain in home quarantine until May 25.