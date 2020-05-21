With every passing week, the web is flooded with fun videos from across the globe. However, not every clip makes it to the top. This week, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s new song, a clip showing you how to customise your Nintendo switches and actor Will Smith’s remixed rap song are among the videos that are trending. Here are the details:







Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - Stuck With You

The duo’s single Stuck With U has struck a chord with millions across the globe. The partnership and the thoughtful lyrics were enough reasons for the song to debut at No1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this week. Stuck With U has garnered over 40 million views on YouTube. The song is special because it also features people who are not celebrities, who are quarantined with their loved ones during the lockdown. It’s an uplifting, romantic and heartwarming track that cannot be missed.





Customizing 100 Nintendo Switch & Switch Lites

YouTubers and artists Zachary Hsieh and Leo Mahalo get together for this video in which they are customising 100 Nintendo switches. The duo gets creative in this clip that got over five million views within 48 hours of its release. Zachary and Leo colour, sketch and create edgy designs that give the switches a bright makeover. Even if you aren’t into gaming or gadgets, this visual experiment is fun to watch!





Joyner Lucas & Will Smith - Will (Remix)

This is an ode to actor Will Smith’s rap career that kicked-off in 1985. Rapper Joyner Lucas dropped a remixed version of the song, Will, earlier this week on his YouTube channel. It features animation and throwback pictures of Smith. Smith raps while Joyner is on the hook. It has garnered over six million views.



ayeshatabassum@ newindianexpress.com

@aishatax