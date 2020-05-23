Singer B Praak who is known for popular hits like Teri Mitti from Kesari and Maana Dil from Good Newz, surprised his fans with a cover of Sach Keh Raha Hai from actor R Madhavan's 2001 film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.

The singer dropped the song on his official YouTube channel on Friday and the track has already garnered over one million views. The original was sung by Kay Kay.

The singer who recently dedicated Teri Mitti to the frontline fighters of the pandemic has been busy making music for his upcoming projects. But the singer fulfilled the demand of his fans and took time off to create the cover version of Kay Kay's soulful melody Sach Kah Raha Hai Deewana from the superhit film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. The singer says, "It just feels good to be bestowed with so much love from fans and my timeline was flooded with this request to do a cover of this song. This version is from me to my fans, a song that was loved by all. Kay Kay has sung this song so beautifully and it's been etched in our hearts, everyone including me is a fan of his soulful voice."

