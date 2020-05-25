Harry Potter author J K Rowling shared the inspiration for Snape's first name.

One of the most controversial characters in the wizarding universe, it may seem like Professor Snape took great pleasure in humiliating Harry Potter whenever possible. His treatment of Harry, combined with many other acts of cruelty throughout the series, made it hard for some fans to see Snape as anything other than evil. However, the conclusion of the series shows Snape was at the very least brave and deeply loved Harry's mother.

Real Harry Potter inspiration alert: I walked past this sign every day on my way to work when I was living in Clapham . Much later - post-publication - I revisited the area & suddenly realised THIS was why 'Severus' had leapt into my head when thinking of a 1st name for Snape. pic.twitter.com/q5wzsQb3m9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 23, 2020

However, Rowling new reveal is far less mysterious. According to a tweet shared by the author, the name came from a street that she often passed on her way to work. Also, Rowling shared that she didn't realise why she chose Severus' name until she walked by the sign again.