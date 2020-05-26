Kajol took a trip down memory lane this afternoon and recalled her shooting days of Fanaa. The film completes 14 years today and the 45-year-old actor posted a picture on Instagram with Aamir Khan and her in the frame, reading the script.

Kajol who played a visually challenged Kashmiri woman in the film, captioned the pre-shoot picture as: “As usual the film was quite different from what we read on paper. Still remember Poland and how much fun we had there.”

The 2006 romantic thriller was directed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Yashraj Films. It also stars Kirron Kher and Rishi Kapoor.