Leaving everyone shocked, Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989) actress Bhagyashree revealed that back in the day, a popular photographer wanted to shoot a rather intimate scene between Salman Khan and the actress without her consent.



Without naming the photographer, the actress told a national daily, "There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more... He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me... some sort of “hot” photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, ‘Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her'."



Thankfully, Salman, who is known for no-kissing on-screen policy, refused. "I don’t think he or Salman knew that I was standing by very close and could hear every word. For a second, I remained shocked, but just then, I heard Salman say, ‘I am not going to do anything of that sort. If you want any pose like that, you need to ask Bhagyashree.’ I really respected Salman’s response, and that’s when I realised I was among safe people," she added.