Actor Ranveer Singh who has flaunted bae Deepika Padukone’s culinary skills from time to time recently confessed about his poor skills in the kitchen.

The 34-year-old actor, who was in conversation with footballer Sunil Chhetri on Instagram, confessed that to impress Deepika and her parents, he bragged about his Chicken Butter Masala. The actor says, “I told my in-laws that when I was studying in the US, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Delhi boys would come to my place and request for my famous butter chicken.” Revealing the climax of the story he adds, “I realised it later during the conversation that it was ‘cheating wali Butter Chicken’! I use to make it from the readymade masala and it doesn’t really count.”

Later, in the fun-filled conversation, the actor, who informed that he is an enthusiastic assistant to Deepika in the kitchen, promised that he will make eggs for breakfast the next morning to prove his culinary skills and also post it on Instagram. We are still waiting for the post. And Deepika is still waiting for him to fulfil his promise of making a good meal for her one day.

