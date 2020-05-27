After helping distressed migrants reach home by arranging for buses a few weeks ago, actor Sonu Sood launches a toll-free helpline number to help them further.



"I was getting a lot of calls... thousands of calls every day. My family and friends were busy collecting the data, then we realised we might miss out on a lot of people who we will not be able to approach us. So we decided to open this call centre," the 46-year-old actor told a news agency.

The obscene visuals of the migrants walking helplessly for hundreds of kilometres to reach their home had moved Sood who arranged for hundreds of busses sending them to Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and Karnataka. For his heroic efforts, Sood is getting appreciation from all corners. He has also been constantly active on twitter with posts that range from encouraging people to feed the hungry to giving information about trains.