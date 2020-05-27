Jimmy Fallon has issued a public apology after a clip from Saturday Night Live — in which the late-night host is seen performing in blackface — surfaced on social media.

The Tonight Show host took to Twitter on Tuesday to issue a statement after the hashtag "#jimmyfallonisover" began trending. "In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface," Fallon tweeted on Tuesday. "There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.



I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

The sketch was from 2000 where Fallon donned a painted face, wig and goatee to play Chris Rock, opposite Darrell Hammond's Regis Philbin, who was then the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?



